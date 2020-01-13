Texans' Will Fuller V: No. 2 receiver during playoff loss
Fuller caught five of eight targets for 89 receiving yards during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to Kansas City.
Returning from the groin injury that forced him to sit out Houston's preceding two contests, Fuller tied Duke Johnson for second on the team in targets while chalking up his greatest yardage output since Week 12. Missing time due to injury has unfortunately become a pattern across Fuller's professional career, as he's missed a combined 20 regular-season games since the start of 2017. When he's on the field Fuller is undoubtedly a potent downfield threat, averaging 15.1 yards per catch with 14 scores over his past three campaigns. The Notre Dame product remains under contract with Houston for one year at a cap hit of $10.2 million, and in 2020 he is set to serve as the Texans' No. 2 or 3 receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills.
