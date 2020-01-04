Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Out for playoff opener

Fuller (groin) will be ruled out for Saturday's wild-card game against the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports, per a source.

Things were trending in this direction and we'll still wait for official confirmation, but it will now be key for Kenny Stills to step it up while DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo's Tre'Davious White have what could be an epic battle all afternoon.

