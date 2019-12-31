Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Practicing Tuesday

Fuller (groin) took part in Tuesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much Fuller was able to do, but his presence alone bodes well for his chances of taking the field Saturday night against the Patriots.

