Texans' Will Fuller V: Questionable for Sunday's game

Fuller (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs after being limited at practice this week.

While James Palmer of NFL Network indicated that the expectation is that Fuller -- who continues to deal with a groin injury -- will play Sunday, barring something unexpected, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relays that the wideout still isn't 100 percent at this stage and acknowledges that ultimately his availability will be up to the team's coaching and medical staff. "That will be (coach Bill O'Brien's) decision at the end of the day," Fuller said. "It's still bothering me some. I'm going to treat it every day." Fuller should thus be considered a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff.