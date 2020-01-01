Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Remains limited at practice

Fuller (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.

We'll circle back on Fuller's status Thursday to see if he can upgrade to full practice participation, but if not, he's likely to be officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff contest against the Bills. The same applies to fellow wideout Kenny Stills (knee).

