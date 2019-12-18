Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Remains limited Wednesday

Fuller (hamstring) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a one-game absence in Week 15's win over the Titans, Fuller was on the field for 59 of a possible 63 snaps on offense, en route to recording five catches for 61 yards on seven targets. With no reports that he suffered any setbacks in that contest, we'll continue to consider the wideout's ongoing practice limitations to be maintenance-related.

