Texans' Will Fuller V: Ruled out this week

Fuller (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

This was an expected outcome, but there's hope that the speedy wideout can return to action for the Texans' playoff opener, which will take place on Wild Card weekend, either Jan. 4 or Jan. 5.

