Texans' Will Fuller V: Sidelined by groin injury

Fuller (groin) won't be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Fuller has "an outside chance" to play in the Texans' first playoff game, but if he sits that out he'd likely be available in the event that the team advances to the Divisional Round. In his absence in Week 17, Kenny Stills figures to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins, while DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee (who was a healthy inactive n Week 16) should also factor into the team's passing attack versus Tennessee.