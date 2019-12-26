Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Sidelined Thursday

Fuller (groin) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fuller is on track to miss Sunday's game against the Titans -- an outcome that should be made official Friday -- with the hope being that the speedy wideout can return to action during the playoffs.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends