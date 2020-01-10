Play

Texans' Will Fuller V: Trending toward return

James Palmer of NFL Network indicates that the expectation is that Fuller (groin) is in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs barring something unexpected in advance of the contest.

For his part, coach Bill O'Brien referred to the wideout's status as a game-time decision, while it seems destined that Fuller -- who's been practicing in a limited fashion this week -- will officially be listed as questionable by the team.

