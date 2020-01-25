Texans' Will Fuller V: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Fuller underwent sports hernia surgery after aggravating a previous groin injury in the AFC divisional-round loss to the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This shouldn't come as a huge surprise given the injury was serious enough to keep Fuller off the field in the team's wild-card win over the Bills, and held him to a game-time decision leading into the aforementioned loss against the Chiefs. With only one year left on his 2016 rookie deal, the Texans may attempt to re-sign the 25-year-old on a relatively team-friendly deal in the offseason thanks to his injury-prone nature.
