Texans' Will Fuller: Week 13 status unceratin
Fuller (ribs) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation based on the Texasn' walk-through.
Fuller last suited up in Week 10 and his injury designation Wednesday confirms that his status for Sunday's game against the Titans remains cloudy. More on his status Thursday when the Texans hold their first full practice of the week.
