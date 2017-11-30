Texans' Will Fuller: Week 13 status uncertain
Fuller (ribs) was listed as non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimation based on the Texans' walk-through.
Fuller last suited up in Week 10, and his injury designation Wednesday confirms that his status for Sunday's game against the Titans remains cloudy. More information regarding his potential availability will become clear Thursday when the Texans hold their first full practice of the week.
