Texans' Will Fuller: Won't play Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) won't travel to London for Sunday's game against the Jaguars

With Fuller still out, added Week 9 opportunities will be available for Kenny Stills, who started opposite DeAndre Hopkins in last weekend's win over the Raiders. Beyond that duo, DeAndre Carter is a candidate to work as the Texans' No. 3 wide receiver this Sunday, unless the team decides to work Keke Coutee back into the mix.

