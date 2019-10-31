Texans' Will Fuller: Won't play Sunday
Fuller (hamstring) won't travel to London for Sunday's game against the Jaguars
With Fuller still out, added Week 9 opportunities will be available for Kenny Stills, who started opposite DeAndre Hopkins in last weekend's win over the Raiders. Beyond that duo, DeAndre Carter is a candidate to work as the Texans' No. 3 wide receiver this Sunday, unless the team decides to work Keke Coutee back into the mix.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...