Texans' Woody Marks: Added to injury report Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marks was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a calf injury.
Marks wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his limitations Thursday are noteworthy. Friday's report will reveal whether the running back approaches Sunday's game against the Broncos with an injury designation or is fully cleared to maintain his key role in Houston's backfield.
