Marks rushed 19 times for 64 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Texans' 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Marks exited the game for a spell in the first half due to a foot injury, but the rookie not only made his way back in relatively short order, he put together a solid performance overall. Marks' carry total was a new career high, and he managed to cross the 60-yard mark on the ground for the third time in four games as well. Marks was able to finish the contest and even managed key nine- and four-yard runs on the Texans' game-icing drive, and he should remain in clear control of the ground attack during a Week 14 road clash against the Chiefs next Sunday night.