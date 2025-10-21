Marks rushed 10 times for 15 yards and caught three of five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-19 loss to Seattle.

Marks received double-digit carries for the second time this year, but he barely averaged more than one yard per tote. The fourth-round rookie did almost all of his damage exclusively as a receiver, catching his second touchdown of the season to cut Seattle's lead to one score in the fourth quarter. Marks did come up hobbling following his late touchdown grab, so make sure he doesn't pop up on the injury report leading up to Sunday's tilt against San Francisco.