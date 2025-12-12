Marks (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing fully Friday.

Marks went from a 'DNP' on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday before working fully Friday, which paves the way for him to continue to lead the Texans' backfield this weekend. Meanwhile, fellow RB Nick Chubb (ribs, LP) is questionable to face Arizona, and if he's out or limited this weekend, Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and Cody Schrader would be candidates to handle added backfield snaps. With Chubb (who last logged double-digit carries in Week 9) limited to just eight snaps in the Texans' Week 14 win over the Chiefs, Marks recorded a season-high 26 carries for 68 yards and added two receptions on three targets for eight yards and a receiving score.