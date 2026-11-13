Following a full practice Friday, Marks (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After experiencing knee discomfort Wednesday and not practicing Thursday due to lingering soreness from hits, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Marks worked fully to close the practice week and heads into the weekend without any availability concerns. Marks has seen the bulk of Houston's backfield work of late, but he may have some competition for carries Sunday, as David Montgomery (groin) -- who hasn't played since Week 5 -- practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable to face Cleveland.