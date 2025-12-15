Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Marks (ankle) "could have come back in the game" after he exited early with an injury during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houson reports.

Ryans said Marks "got his ankle tweaked a little bit there early in the game," but that the Texans opted to keep the rookie running back on the sideline to "make sure [he] is good as we continue to go into the week." Those comments seemingly bode well for Marks' chances of gaining clearance for Week 16, when Houston will face a plus matchup at home against the Raiders, but the next tangible update on his health may not arrive until the team resumes practicing Wednesday. Nick Chubb (ribs) was inactive versus Arizona, so if Marks isn't able to return versus las Vegas, Dare Ogunbowale, Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks will stand to lead the Texans' backfield.