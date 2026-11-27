Marks (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Marks, who was inactive Nov. 19 against the Colts, logged 'full' listings at practice Wednesday through Friday, and has now gained clearance to rejoin the lineup after being sidelined for one game. Marks' Week 11 absence coincided with the return to action of fellow RB David Montgomery, and now that both backs are available for the first time since Week 5, look for Marks to see a noticeable dip in volume while sharing touches with Montgomery, who logged 26 carries versus Indianapolis.