Marks rushed three times for 14 yards and caught his only target for 37 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Marks was bumped up the depth chart after veteran backup Dameon Pierce was made a healthy scratch ahead of Monday's kickoff. The 24-year-old Marks responded well by converting his four touches into 51 yards backing up Nick Chubb (12-43-1). Marks is unlikely to see his workload increase against the Jaguars on Sunday, but he is a name to keep an eye on if the 0-2 Texans continue to slide and decide to give the rookie an extended look later in the season.