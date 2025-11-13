Houston offensive coordinator Nick Caley said Wednesday that giving Marks a greater workload in last week's win over Jacksonville was not part of the plan entering the game, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marks got into a rhythm early against the Jaguars, and Caley abandoned a plan for backfield balance with Nick Chubb. "You go into a game and you sit there and try to have balance in the variety of ways for all the right reasons," Caley said. "Sometimes, you get into a rhythm. And he played well and he was playing well down the stretch." Marks and Chubb have been co-lead backs since Week 3, but the rookie was given a resounding 80 percent of the offensive snaps last week compared to Chubb's 13 percent. While it looks to the naked eye that Marks has moved ahead of Chubb, Caley is leaving wiggle room by saying "it's hard to say how every game's going to go." It's likely that both backs will get their opportunities going forward, but the slight playing time edge that once favored the veteran Chubb may be leaning Marks' way for the rest of the season.