Marks rushed four times for 37 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for six yards in Thursday's 22-20 preseason loss to the Raiders.

All of Marks' production came on a busy opening drive for the second-year running back, which he capped off with a 20-yard touchdown run. Once the games start to count, Marks is likely to share the backfield workload with David Montgomery, who didn't appear in Thursday's exhibition game. Montgomery is the favorite to handle most of the early-down work, while Marks could see most of his opportunities in passing situations. During Marks' rookie regular season, the 2025 fourth-round pick had three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.