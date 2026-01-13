Marks took 19 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Monday's 30-6 playoff win over Pittsburgh.

Marks saved his best performance of the season for the first playoff appearance of his professional career while helping make easy work of the Steelers on Monday Night Football. He did exit the contest briefly in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion before promptly returning without issue. The upstart rookie also registered the first 100-plus yard rushing game of his career after spending most of the regular season splitting backfield work with veteran Nick Chubb. The latter remained involved with 10 carries for 48 yards, but a significant portion of the backup's work came in garbage time. Marks will face a stiff test on the road against the Patriots on Sunday, but the rookie provides the highest upside out of the Texans backfield for the divisional round.