Marks rushed the ball 19 times for 71 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers. He added one reception on two targets for four yards.

Marks regained his typical role after a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury, accounting for 19 of the 28 carries by Houston's backfield. As has often been the case, he wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunity, turning in a long gain of 19 yards but also having five of his rush attempts go for zero or negative yardage. While it was an uninspiring performance, Marks did manage at least 75 yards from scrimmage for the second time in his last three full games.