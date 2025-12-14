Marks is expected to serve as the Texans' lead back in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with Nick Chubb (ribs) inactive for the contest, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Warren notes that Houston could have Dare Ogunbowale and Jawhar Jordan mix in for reps out of the backfield, but the lion's share of touches and snaps will likely fall to Marks. After Chubb departed early in this past Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs, Marks finished with an 87 percent offensive snap share and produced 76 total yards and a touchdown on a season-high 28 touches.