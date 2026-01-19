Marks carried the ball 14 times for only 17 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards during the Texans' 28-16 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Houston couldn't get much of anything going on the ground, and Marks' turnover was one of five by the Texans and eight in total by both teams in cold, wet conditions at Foxborough. Marks went the entire regular season without losing a fumble, so ball security shouldn't be an issue for him in 2026, and the fourth-round pick out of USC had a successful rookie campaign with 911 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in 16 games. It remains to be seen whether the Texans will look to expand his role next year, or bring in a back more adept at running between the tackles to work in tandem with Marks.