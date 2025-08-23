Marks carried the ball six times for 19 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over the Lions.

The 2025 fourth-round pick made a strong final impression for the coaching staff, scoring the Texans' first TD of the afternoon on a nine-yard run early in the second quarter. With Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) uncertain for Week 1 and potentially headed for a stay on the PUP list, Marks could have a role in the offense right out of the gate behind Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce.