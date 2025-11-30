Texans' Woody Marks: Hurts foot Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marks exited Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining a foot injury.
Prior to that, Marks carried three times for zero yards. In his absence, Nick Chubb should lead the Texans' Week 13 backfield, with Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks available to mix in.
