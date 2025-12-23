Marks (ankle) was listed as a full participant for Tuesday's practice.

Marks' availability for this past Sunday's eventual 23-21 win over the Raiders appeared to come down to a game-time decision, but the Texans ultimately erred on the side of caution and held the rookie running back out for the first time all season. Nick Chubb (ribs) returned from a one-game absence of his own and gained 33 yards on six carries and nine yards on one reception, but it was Jawhar Jordan (15-53-0 rushing line, five catches for 17 yards on five targets) who saw the bulk of the work out of the backfield. Both Chubb and Jordan could have roles in the Week 17 game plan, but now that Marks is back practicing without limitations, expect him to serve as the Texans' lead option in Saturday's contest versus the Chargers.