Marks carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over Jacksonville.

The rookie RB led the Texans' backfield with 16 touches to Nick Chubb's six and 81 scrimmage yards to the veteran's 52, and Marks capped his strong performance with a one-yard TD plunge in the second quarter. He's seen double-digit carries in four straight games as he continues to push his way to the top of the depth chart, and Marks could deliver another big performance in Week 11 against the Titans -- a defense he erupted for 119 combined yards and two touchdowns against in Week 4.