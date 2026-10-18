Marks carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards and caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars.

With David Montgomery (groin) inactive, Marks led the Texans backfield in touches and scrimmage yards, but practice-squad elevation Jawhar Jordan arguably made a bigger splash with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Jordan showed some upside late last season when pressed into duty as well, so even if Montgomery's absence continues, Marks could see his workload shrink. Marks will take on the Giants in Week 7.