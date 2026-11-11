Marks (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In this past Sunday's 44-22 win over the Chargers, Marks played on 66 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense, while carrying 18 carries times for 70 yards and catching one of his four targets for four yards. He's been working as the team's clear-cut RB1 in the absence of David Montgomery (groin), who didn't practice Wednesday, with further context regarding the the backfield duo's Week 10 status on track to arrive no later than Thursday's practice report.