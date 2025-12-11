Marks (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Marks and fellow RB Nick Chubb (ribs) both logged 'DNPs' on Wednesday. Chubb also missed Thursday's session, which clouds his availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, while Marks' limited practice has him trending in the right direction for the contest. In any case, Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Chubb has a chance to play this weekend, as well Marks' official Week 15 game status.