Marks rushed the ball seven times for 24 yards in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens. He did not catch his only target.

Marks rotated within drives with Nick Chubb for most of the game, but he still ended up with four fewer carries. Neither back was able to get much going, and three of Marks' seven carries went for one yard or less. While it was a disappointing follow-up to what appeared to be a breakout performance in Week 5, game script didn't help as Houston pulled most of its offensive starters early in the fourth quarter.