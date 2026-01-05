Marks carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards and caught two of three targets for zero yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts.

The Texans wound up sitting many of their starters, including Marks, in the second half as their chances of winning the AFC South slipped away in Jacksonville. As a result, British Brooks led the team with 63 rushing yards. Marks didn't take on a significant role in the Houston offense until Week 4, but the 2025 fourth-round pick still wrapped up his first NFL season with 911 scrimmage yards and five total TDs (two rushing, three receiving) over 16 games. He'll lead the Texans backfield into a wild-card clash with the winner of Sunday's night's AFC North battle between the Ravens and Steelers.