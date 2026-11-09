Marks turned 18 carries into 70 yards and hauled in just one of four targets for four yards during Sunday's 44-22 road win over the Chargers.

Marks acted as the Texans' primary running back for a fourth straight game, three of which David Montgomery has missed completely due to a groin injury. During that stretch, Marks has racked up 75 touches for 321 yards from scrimmage, but he has yet to reach the end zone since Week 4. Montgomery wasn't able to practice this week, so Marks may be in line for another role as Houston's No. 1 backfield option next Sunday at Cleveland if the former doesn't make the requisite progress in his recovery.