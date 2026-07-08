Texans' Woody Marks: 'Lots of opportunities' on tap

Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said Sunday that he still envisions Marks taking on a sizable workload in his second NFL season, even after Houston acquired David Montgomery earlier in the offseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. "I think the key for Woody is understanding his role, which he does," Barrett said. "He's going to get lots of opportunities."

As a rookie fourth-round pick in 2025, Marks led the Texans in rushing yards (703) but averaged just 3.6 yards per tote. Poor offensive line play was a factor in Marks' inability to churn out big gains on the ground, though Houston appears to have upgraded that group with the signings of veteran guard Wyatt Teller and offensive tackle Braden Smith and the selection of center/guard Keylan Rutledge in the first round of the draft. While the presence of Montgomery will likely limit Marks' touches on early downs, any improvement in his efficiency as a runner to go along with a heightened role on passing downs -- he shined as a pass catcher with a 24-208-3 receiving line as a rookie -- may be enough for Marks to build on his first-year production. The Texans are also looking to take advantage of Marks' shiftiness in space by deploying him on kickoff returns.