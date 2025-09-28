Marks rushed the ball 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans. He added four receptions for 50 yards and an additional score.

Nick Chubb earned the first carries of the game and the second half, but Marks alternated drives with him in the first half and then the duo split work in the final two quarters. The end result was that Marks earned 21 total touches to Chubb's 15, and he out-gained the veteran 119-62. Marks particularly made his mark in the fourth quarter, first recording a 12-yard touchdown catch and then rushing in a second score from 18 yards away. Chubb isn't likely to be phased completely out of the offense, but Marks made his case to become the team's lead back officially.