Marks didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Marks was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Colts due to a foot injury, but subsequently return to the contest. The running back is now listed as having an ankle issue, but according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, coach DeMeco Ryans noted Wednesday that Marks was among the Texans' 'DNPs' who should be fine for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.