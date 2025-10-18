Marks could see an uptick in playing time and touches Week 7 against Seattle on Monday, if the Texans can establish their ground game, as articulated by head coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the week, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ryans talked about sustaining drives through the run, which would open up offensive coordinator Nick Caley's playbook. That suggests Marks and starter Nick Chubb could play major roles against the Seahawks, although Seattle's defense has been stingy against the run (79.0 ypg). Marks had a mini-breakout Week 4, when he had a combined 119 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches and a touchdown in a win over the Titans. His touches dropped in Week 5, but Marks has emerged as a potential playmaker for an offense that showed little life over the first three weeks of the season.