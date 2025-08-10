Marks carried the ball three times for four yards and added 26 yards on one kickoff return in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Even with Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) out of commission and both Nick Chubb (head) and Dameon Pierce sitting out the Texans' exhibition opener, it was veteran special teams ace Dare Ogunbowale who got the start in the backfield. Marks, a 2025 fourth-round pick out of USC, was the second back into the game for Houston, but he didn't see many touches before giving way to Jawhar Jordan. Given the draft capital used to acquire Marks -- the Texans burned a 2026 third-round pick to move up and get him -- his spot on the roster should be secure, but it's not clear if he'll have much of a role in the offense to begin his rookie campaign.