Coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns that Marks (concussion) is unlikely to play in Thursday night's game against the Colts, ESPN.com's DJ Bien-Aime reports.

With the Texans on a short week ahead of the contest, Ryans noted of Marks, "just not enough time for him to turn it around that quickly." As for the Week 11 status of fellow RB David Montgomery (groin) -- who was inactive again Sunday -- Ryans said "I'm not certain if David can play or not," adding "we'll take it one day at a time to see how he feels and how he can get back." Prior to his exit Sunday, Marks had 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado finished up with seven carries for 16 yards and one catch for minus-one yards, while Dare Ogunbowale logged one carry for two yards and one catch for 13 yards.