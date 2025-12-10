Marks missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marks and Nick Chubb (ankle) both are absent after suffering injuries during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs. Chubb left the game in the first half and didn't come back, while Marks returned after missing just a couple of plays (one of which was a five-yard TD run by Dare Ogunbowale). While largely used as a passing-down specialist throughout this pro career, Ogunbowale could temporarily take over as Houston's lead runner if Marks and Chubb aren't ready for Sunday's matchup with Arizona. On the other hand, a return to practice Thursday/Friday would put Marks on track for the lead role again, this time in a favorable matchup with the ice-cold Cardinals defense.