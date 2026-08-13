Texans' Woody Marks: Not slated to play Thursday

Marks isn't in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marks is slated to be among key Texans skill-position players that won't suit up for the team's exhibition opener. Fellow RB and offseason addition David Montgomery also is on that list, and with Jawhar Jordan (hip) and British Brooks (hand) dealing with injuries, Houston's backfield may be populated by just Noah Whittington, Josh Pitsenberger and Owen Wright on Thursday. As a fourth-round rookie last season, Marks notched 196 carries for 703 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in 24 of 36 targets for 208 yards and three more TDs in 16 regular-season games, and while he'll still see his share of touches in 2026, his workload could take a hit with Montgomery on board.