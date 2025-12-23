Marks (ankle) was spotted participating in Tuesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marks' participating level remains unclear, but the Texans will be required to release an official injury report Tuesday since they travel to play the Chargers on Saturday. Marks was injured in the Texans' Week 15 win over the Colts and was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. In Marks' absence, Jawhar Jordan out-snapped Nick Chubb 30 to 21, with Jordan rushing 15 times for 53 yards and adding five catches for 17 yards on five targets. Jordan would likely again be in line to lead the backfield if Marks misses Week 17 against the Chargers.