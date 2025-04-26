The Texans selected Marks in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

The Texans traded a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for this pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. Marks led Mississippi State in rushing yards during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before heading to USC for his fifth year. The Georgia native earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors at USC by recording 1,133 yards (5.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns in addition to 47 receptions for 321 yards. Marks measured in at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds at the NFL Combine while adding a 4.54 40-yard dash to his resume. While he'll turn 25 years old during his rookie season, Marks is a sturdy runner and will look to earn a role as a pass catcher, although he'll face stiff competition from Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor for those duties behind lead back Joe Mixon.