Marks, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Raiders due to an ankle injury, is planning to suit up, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marks didn't finish last Sunday's win over Arizona after hurting his ankle early in the second quarter. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday this week but got in a limited session Friday to give himself a chance of playing Sunday. It sounds like Marks is going to try to take the field, though his final status probably won't be shared until the Texans release their list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Should Marks need to sit out, Houston's backfield work could be split between veteran tailback Nick Chubb (ribs) and rookie Jawhar Jordan.