Marks rushed 11 times for 62 yards and secured all four targets for 49 yards in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Marks led the Texans in rushing yards despite logging six fewer carries than backfield mate Nick Chubb, and he also made his mark as a pass catcher with a game-long 50-yard reception. Marks' 5.6 yards per carry served as a new career high, and he's now been afforded double-digit carries in three of the last four games while generating an 11-119-1 receiving line in the same span. The ascending rookie next sets his sights on a Week 9 home matchup against a tough Broncos defense.